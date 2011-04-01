Pairing of the Day: March 28-April 1, 2011

Every winter, Green Aisle's backyard becomes a charcuterie cellar—the landlord strings homemade soppressata on the trees to dry. Adam Erace uses the soppressata to top this clever prebaked-crust pizza, along with mashed sweet potatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir: 2009 McManis Family Vineyards.
For Eataly's seafood dishes, Mario Batali enlisted the help of Dave Pasternack, chef-partner at his outstanding restaurant Esca. "This gives Dave another place to play with fish," Batali says. "Plus, I don't go to the Olympics without bringing my MVPs." Together they created this earthy salad with chopped cured anchovies in the dressing.
This is Cotton Row chef James Boyce's simple go-to, one-pot dish for entertaining. Serve the vinegar-braised chicken with buttered noodles, wheat berries or rice alongside, to soak up the tangy, buttery sauce.
Pairing: Rich, barrel-aged California Chardonnay: 2008 Franciscan.
Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God's butter to describe rich, decadent bone marrow. Here he serves it alongside grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon. For a more potent herbal flavor, singe the rosemary sprigs on the grill for a few moments before rubbing the toasts.
For this dish, David Duband braises two cuts of beef—shank and rump roast—with marrow bones and then separately cooks leeks and carrots with more marrow bones until everything is deeply flavorful and tender. When serving, you can mix the horseradish with the sour cream to make a tasty garnish.
Pairing:Powerful red Burgundy: 2008 David Duband Gevrey-Chambertin or 2008 Domaine Humbert Frères Gevrey-Chambertin.