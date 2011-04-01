Pairing of the Day: March 28-April 1, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza

Every winter, Green Aisle's backyard becomes a charcuterie cellar—the landlord strings homemade soppressata on the trees to dry. Adam Erace uses the soppressata to top this clever prebaked-crust pizza, along with mashed sweet potatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir: 2009 McManis Family Vineyards.

slideshow  More Pizza Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Anchovy and Roasted-Pepper Salad with Goat Cheese

For Eataly's seafood dishes, Mario Batali enlisted the help of Dave Pasternack, chef-partner at his outstanding restaurant Esca. "This gives Dave another place to play with fish," Batali says. "Plus, I don't go to the Olympics without bringing my MVPs." Together they created this earthy salad with chopped cured anchovies in the dressing.

Pairing: Clean, medium-bodied Soave Classico: 2009 Prá.

video Mario Batali: Clams Casino

slideshow  More Substantial Salads

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Cider Vinegarâ??Braised Chicken Thighs

This is Cotton Row chef James Boyce's simple go-to, one-pot dish for entertaining. Serve the vinegar-braised chicken with buttered noodles, wheat berries or rice alongside, to soak up the tangy, buttery sauce.

Pairing: Rich, barrel-aged California Chardonnay: 2008 Franciscan.

slideshow  More One-Pot Meals

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta

Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God's butter to describe rich, decadent bone marrow. Here he serves it alongside grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon. For a more potent herbal flavor, singe the rosemary sprigs on the grill for a few moments before rubbing the toasts.

Pairing: Washington State Syrah: 2004 Forgeron.

slideshow  More Hors d'Oeuvres Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Classic Pot-au-Feu

For this dish, David Duband braises two cuts of beef—shank and rump roast—with marrow bones and then separately cooks leeks and carrots with more marrow bones until everything is deeply flavorful and tender. When serving, you can mix the horseradish with the sour cream to make a tasty garnish.

Pairing:Powerful red Burgundy: 2008 David Duband Gevrey-Chambertin or 2008 Domaine Humbert Frères Gevrey-Chambertin.

slideshow  More Beef Dishes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up