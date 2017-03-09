Pairing of the Day: March 21-25, 2011

Quick Vietnamese Noodle Soup with Beef

Rocco DiSpirito likes to heat shirataki noodles (a low-calorie noodle made from tofu or a kind of sweet potato) in store-bought chicken broth seasoned with lime juice.

Pairing: Juicy argentinean Malbec: 2008 Reunión or 2008 Doña Paula.

Chilled Chardonnay-Braised Calamari Pasta

Cooling this skinny pasta, then tossing it with Chardonnay-braised squid in a light, tangy sauce, makes for a refreshing first course. Chef Michael Chiarello of Bottega in Napa Valley used the 2008 Whetstone El Pajaro Chardonnay because its acidity is "a trampoline for flavor".

Pairing: Zippy Chardonnay: 2008 Whetstone El Parajo.

Curried Spaghetti-Squash-and-Chickpea Toasts

Spaghetti squash gets its name because once it's cooked, you can use a fork to pull the flesh into long, thin strands. Jonathon Sawyer makes his own curry and cooks his own chickpeas for this vegetarian dish, but this simplified recipe calls for store-bought curry paste and canned chickpeas. Sawyer roasts the seeds from the squash and uses them as a garnish; pumpkin seeds from the supermarket are a fine substitute.

Pairing: Tropical fruit–scented Chenin Blanc: 2009 Raats Family Original.

Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil

Adapted from a recipe in author Patricia Wells's latest cookbook, Salad as a Meal, this rosy roast beef with basil oil seems decadent but contains only two grams of saturated fat per serving.

Pairing: Rich, spicy Napa Cabernet: 2007 cc.

Maple Root-Vegetable Stir-Fry with Sesame

In Korea, cooks typically create stir-fries with just one kind of vegetable—lotus root, say, or potatoes. David Chang decided to break with tradition and stir-fry an assortment of vegetables, including Jerusalem artichokes and parsnips. Also unconventional is the maple syrup he adds to the dish; there are maple trees all around South Korea but not much maple syrup.

Pairing: Dolcetto from Italy's Piedmont region: 2009 Poderi Luigi Einaudi or 2008 Flavio Roddolo Dolcetto.

