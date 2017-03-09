Pairing of the Day: June 7-11, 2010

At Jaleo, the delightful Spanish restaurant in Washington, DC, José Andrés prepares this satisfying rice dish with lots of seafood, including hard-to-find cuttlefish, and a house-made fish stock. Instead, use squid in place of the cuttlefish, and skip the fish stock in favor of bottled clam broth from the supermarket.
Wendy Leon gives this classic Chinese squid dish a fun twist by flavoring it with five-spice powder (typically a ground mixture of cinnamon, star anise, black peppercorns, fennel and clove). "It's her version of a Super Bowl snack," says her son Humberto. "Most kids eat chips; we grew up eating squid."
"This is the dish that sums up the whole collaboration between Chris and me," says Andrew Mariani of Sonoma's Scribe Winery. Chef Chris Kronner sautés guinea hens in bacon fat, then roasts them in Scribe's wood-burning oven; he serves them with vegetables braised in whatever Scribe red wine is on hand.