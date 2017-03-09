Pairing of the Day: June 7-11, 2010

"This is the dish that sums up the whole collaboration between Chris and me," says Andrew Mariani of Sonoma's Scribe Winery. Chef Chris Kronner sautés guinea hens in bacon fat, then roasts them in Scribe's wood-burning oven; he serves them with vegetables braised in whatever Scribe red wine is on hand.

Pairing: Syrah: 2004 Scribe Outpost East

