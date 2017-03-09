Pairing of the Day: June 6-10, 2011

Celery, Grilled Grape and Mushroom Salad

"Celery is a vegetable people either love or hate, and we try to get people to love all their vegetables," says chef Amanda Cohen of New York City's Dirt Candy. She sets off celery's bitterness and crunch with meaty oyster mushrooms and grapes that have been grilled until almost bursting.

Pairing: Light-bodied Soave: 2009 Folonari.

Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad

Chef Pete Evans uses green mango—which is firm and a little crunchy—for the fresh, bright salad that accompanies the salmon fillets here.

Pairing: Zippy summer ale: Geary's.

Eggplant Involtini with Grilled Ratatouille

Faux cheeses made with nuts are key to vegan cooking. To stuff these involtini, chef Sean Baker of Gather in Berkeley re-creates the flavor of ricotta by combining pureed raw cashews with nutritional yeast, which has a very savory, almost cheese-like flavor and is available at well-stocked specialty and natural food stores.

Pairing: Bold beer made with rye: Terrapin's Rye Pale Ale.

Pickled Shrimp with Creamy Spinach Dip

James Holmes grew up in Texas but didn't learn how to make pickled shrimp, a Gulf specialty, until he took a job at a New York City restaurant.

Pairing: Tangy hefeweizen: Harpoon UFO.

Big Bob Gibson's Chicken with White Barbecue Sauce

At Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, chef Chris Lilly butterflies a whole chicken, smokes it, then dunks the bird into a vat of tangy white barbecue sauce.

Home cooks can simplify this recipe by grilling pieces of chicken until crispy and nicely charred, then serving them alongside Lilly's terrific white sauce.

Pairing: Grapefruity IPA: Samuel Adams Latitude 48.

