Pairing of the Day: June 28-July 2, 2010

Food & Wine
Xie Xie's Tofu Salad with Pickled Vegetables

Tangy pickled cabbage and spicy carrot kimchi are the key to Angelo Sosa's tofu-topped green salad at New York City's Xie Xie (shay-shay; "thank you" in Mandarin). They are supereasy to make, but for a great shortcut, use store-bought kimchi (a chile-flecked Korean pickle that's often made with cabbage) in place of both.

Pairing: Citrusy Australian Riesling: 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland

Tuna Niçoise Burgers

This tuna burger offers the flavors of a Niçoise salad, on a bun.

Pairing: Strawberry-scented Provençal rosé: 2009 Note Bleue

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

Fennel-Garlic Chicken Legs

To get the most from a marinade—like the fennel-garlic one used for the chicken here—slash the skin and meat so the flavors can seep in.

Pairing: Vibrant, lime-scented Vermentino: 2008 Sella & Mosca La Cala

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish

Relishes typically contain cooked and pickled vegetables; the one here is mouth-tinglingly tangy.

Pairing: An American rosé: 2009 Sokol Blosser Rosé of Pinot Noir or 2009 Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly

Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.

Pairing: A Malbec: 2008 BenMarco or 2009 Budini

