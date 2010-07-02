Pairing of the Day: June 28-July 2, 2010

Tangy pickled cabbage and spicy carrot kimchi are the key to Angelo Sosa's tofu-topped green salad at New York City's Xie Xie (shay-shay; "thank you" in Mandarin). They are supereasy to make, but for a great shortcut, use store-bought kimchi (a chile-flecked Korean pickle that's often made with cabbage) in place of both.
Pairing: Citrusy Australian Riesling: 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland
Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.