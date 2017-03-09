Pairing of the Day: June 20-24, 2011

The cooks at Big Bob's marinate chicken wings for about four hours in a spicy apricot sauce before tossing them on the grill.

An apricot-based sauce brushed on chicken wings before grilling gives them plenty of flavor—no marinating necessary; extra sauce is good for dipping.

Pairing: Citrusy wheat beer: SweetWater Sch'Wheat.

