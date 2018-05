Resist the urge to pile on any of the usual toppings—lettuce, tomato, ketchup. "The port is your condiment," explains Umami Burger's Adam Fleischman.

Tip: Burger purists handle ground meat as little as possible; over-working the beef can create a tight, meatloaf texture.

Pairing: Malty brown ale: Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale.

More Great Burgers