Pairing of the Day: June 11-15, 2012

1 of 5

Shrimp and Scallops with Lemony Soy

Pairing: Vibrant, fruit-forward rosé: 2011 Domaine de Fenouillet.

2 of 5

Quinoa-Stuffed Poblanos with Grilled Romesco Sauce

Pairing: Zippy Vinho Verde: 2011 Vera.

3 of 5

Tuscan Chicken with Grilled Fennel and Onions

Pairing: Minerally Müller Thurgau: 2011 Abbazia di Novacella Müller Thurgau or 2010 Alois Lageder.

4 of 5

Spicy Korean Grilled Pork

Pairing: Fruit-forward Grenache-based wine: 2010 Bodegas Borsao Viña Borgia Campo de Borja or 2010 Camille Cayran Le Pas de la Beaume Côtes du Rhône.

5 of 5

Leg of Lamb Shawarma

Pairing: Spicy Syrah: 2009 Big House The Slammer Syrah or 2009 Jaffurs Santa Barbara County.

