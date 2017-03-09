Pairing of the Day: July 6-9, 2010

For this unexpectedly fun dish, Matt Lightner tosses grilled torpedo onions (a sweet heirloom variety from Italy) with grilled squid bodies. Since the onions and the squid resemble each other so much in color and shape, each bite is a small surprise.

Pairing: Pinot Noir from New Zealand: 2008 Kim Crawford Marlborough or 2007 Seresin Leah

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide