Pairing of the Day: July 6-9, 2010

Food & Wine
Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel

For this unexpectedly fun dish, Matt Lightner tosses grilled torpedo onions (a sweet heirloom variety from Italy) with grilled squid bodies. Since the onions and the squid resemble each other so much in color and shape, each bite is a small surprise.

Pairing: Pinot Noir from New Zealand: 2008 Kim Crawford Marlborough or 2007 Seresin Leah

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

Braised Halibut with Mushrooms and Shrimp

This simple and homey dish of Albariño-braised fish is the essence of Galician cooking, getting its deep, earthy flavor from mushrooms sautéed with garlic.

Pairing: An Albariño with some depth: 2008 Pazo de Señoráns or 2008 Pazo San Mauro Sanamaro

Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken

Instead of the usual smoky-sweet tomato-based barbecue sauce, Mike Sheerin bases his Asian-style version on oyster sauce, soy sauce and roasted garlic, with toasted black peppercorns added for heat.

Pairing: Red Côtes-du-Rhône: 2008 Delas Frères Saint-Esprit or 2008 M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rouge

video Best New Chef 2010: Mike Sheerin

Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam

Clayton Miller makes a highly seasoned, Indian-inflected tomato jam with ginger, cinnamon, cumin and cayenne. It's a terrific accompaniment to his hush puppies—cheekily nicknamed "shut-your-piehole puppies" by the cooks in his kitchen.

Pairing: A crisp pale ale: Geary's or Samuel Adams

video Best New Chef 2010: Clayton Miller

