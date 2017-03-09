Pairing of the Day: July 5-8, 2011

Chef Paul Kahan of The Publican in Chicago has a great trick for heightening the flavor of duck breasts: He ages them on the bone in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Boneless duck breasts can be aged using the same method, although the results won't be as dramatic; if you're short on time, use unaged duck.

Pairing: Belgian-style golden ale: Goose Island Golden Jet or Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza.

