Pairing of the Day: July 5-8, 2011

Food & Wine
Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese

Chef Jason Franey of Seattle's Canlis makes this sweet and tangy summer soup by marinating fresh peaches overnight with dried apricots, honey, vinegar and olive oil and then pureeing the mixture. Since peaches can vary in flavor, Franey suggests seasoning with vinegar to taste as you puree.

Pairing: Champagne: NV Henriot Brut Souverain or NV Gosset Excellence Brut.

Sea Urchin Linguine

Pairing: Crisp and subtly salty Muscadet: 2009 Domaine de la Louvetrie or 2009 Domaine de la Pépière.

Dry-Aged Duck Breasts with Golden Beet Panzanella

Chef Paul Kahan of The Publican in Chicago has a great trick for heightening the flavor of duck breasts: He ages them on the bone in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Boneless duck breasts can be aged using the same method, although the results won't be as dramatic; if you're short on time, use unaged duck.

Pairing: Belgian-style golden ale: Goose Island Golden Jet or Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza.

Grilled Shrimp with Oregano and Lemon

The sauce for this shrimp is a simple version of Italy's salmoriglio, typically made with lemon and herbs in a mortar. The sauce is also delicious spooned over grilled swordfish or any other meaty fish.

Pairing: Zesty California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Geyser Peak Winery or 2009 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

