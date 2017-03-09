Pairing of the Day: July 26-30, 2010

Chef Missy Robbins makes this elegant, decadent pasta dish with burrata, the creamy cow's-milk cheese from Italy. She says, "I absolutely love burrata, but this recipe also includes my trifecta of favorite ingredients: marjoram, lemon and chiles."
Pairing: A Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2007 Nicodemi Notari or 2006 Valle Reale
In this clever recipe, Jason Stratton makes a simple, creamy sauce by simmering toasted pine nuts with lemon zest and chicken stock, then pureeing them. His other smart trick: cooking shrimp on a superhot bed of coarse salt flavored with bay leaves and lemon zest.
Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home or 2008 Girard