Pairing of the Day: July 26-30, 2010

Food & Wine
Sous Vide Salmon with Cucumbers

Chef Maria Hines turns salmon buttery-soft and rare in just 12 minutes. For more-well-done fish, up the water temperature.

Pairing: A greek white: 2008 Argyros Atlantis

Plus: Thomas Keller on Sous Vide

Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles

Chef Missy Robbins makes this elegant, decadent pasta dish with burrata, the creamy cow's-milk cheese from Italy. She says, "I absolutely love burrata, but this recipe also includes my trifecta of favorite ingredients: marjoram, lemon and chiles."

Pairing: A Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2007 Nicodemi Notari or 2006 Valle Reale

video Best New Chef 2010: Missy Robbins

Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp

In this clever recipe, Jason Stratton makes a simple, creamy sauce by simmering toasted pine nuts with lemon zest and chicken stock, then pureeing them. His other smart trick: cooking shrimp on a superhot bed of coarse salt flavored with bay leaves and lemon zest.

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home or 2008 Girard

slideshow  More Delicious Shrimp Dishes

Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette

Most cooks boil, steam or sauté green beans, but grilling them—as Alex Seidel does here—gives them a delicious char that's superb with the lentils, pancetta and baked tomatoes in this salad.

Pairing: A Provençal rosé: 2009 Rimauresq or 2009 Commanderie de la Bargemone

Strawberry Cream Puffs

Pastry chef Ed Jiloca taught himself by scouring cookbooks and websites. As these luscious cream puffs prove, he's become a master.

Pairing: A creamy, delicately sweet sparkling wine: NV Mumm Napa Cuvée M

slideshow  More Fruit Desserts

