Pairing of the Day: July 25-29, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Kohlrabi tastes a lot like a broccoli stem, but it's milder and sweeter and the texture is crisper. Chef Stephanie Izard of Chicago's Girl & The Goat thinks it's an underappreciated vegetable, so she makes it the star of her delicious salad, served raw in very thin slices. In fact, she likes the dish so much that she takes some home to eat on the couch after service a few times a week.

Pairing: Substantial but lively Viognier: 2010 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc–Viognier or 2009 McManis Viognier.

slideshow  More Recipes from Chicago Chefs

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Puerto RicanStyle Turkey

Chef Bill Kim makes this curry-and-chile-spiced marinade inspired by lechón, a slow-roasted Puerto Rican pork dish that he learned from his mother-in-law. Because the flavors are intense, it's best to scrape off the marinade before grilling.

Pairing: Tropical South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Mulderbosch.

slideshow  More Global Grilling

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro

With only a few ingredients, Rick Bayless's salpimentado (salt-and-pepper) ceviche is typical of what one would find at stands around the southern tip of Baja. Cooks often make it with sierra, a large and meaty Mexican fish, but tuna works just as well.

Pairing: Light, lively Mexican lager: Sol or Pacifico.

slideshow  More Recipes from Rick Bayless

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Goat Ragù with Fresh Spaghetti

Pairing: Black IPA: Goose Island's A Beer Named Sue or 21st Amendment's Back in Black.

slideshow  More Meaty Pastas

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino

Seattle chef Ethan Stowell uses beets two different ways in this recipe. He roasts some of them, giving the salad a sweet flavor, and he thinly shaves the rest for a fresh, earthy crispness.

Pairing: Riesling that has a bit of sweetness: 2009 Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl or the 2009 Hogue.

slideshow  More Great Beet Recipes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up