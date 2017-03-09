Pairing of the Day: July 25-29, 2011

Kohlrabi tastes a lot like a broccoli stem, but it's milder and sweeter and the texture is crisper. Chef Stephanie Izard of Chicago's Girl & The Goat thinks it's an underappreciated vegetable, so she makes it the star of her delicious salad, served raw in very thin slices. In fact, she likes the dish so much that she takes some home to eat on the couch after service a few times a week.
Pairing: Substantial but lively Viognier: 2010 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc–Viognier or 2009 McManis Viognier.
Chef Bill Kim makes this curry-and-chile-spiced marinade inspired by lechón, a slow-roasted Puerto Rican pork dish that he learned from his mother-in-law. Because the flavors are intense, it's best to scrape off the marinade before grilling.
Pairing: Tropical South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Mulderbosch.
With only a few ingredients, Rick Bayless's salpimentado (salt-and-pepper) ceviche is typical of what one would find at stands around the southern tip of Baja. Cooks often make it with sierra, a large and meaty Mexican fish, but tuna works just as well.
Pairing: Light, lively Mexican lager: Sol or Pacifico.