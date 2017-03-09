Pairing of the Day: July 12-16, 2010

This spectacular torta (Mexican sandwich) is Roy Choi's gift to Los Angeles's late-night partiers. The over-the-top combination of fried eggs, spinach, pork belly and roasted jalapeños is a little Mexican and a little Asian—a uniquely Choi hybrid.
Pairing: A Spanish Garnacha: 2008 Borsao Tres Picos or 2008 Evodia
This recipe is a nod to the pickled vegetables (giardiniera) in the Gramercy Tavern salad. Grace Parisi quickly soaks baby cauliflower in vinegar and sugar, then combines it with snap peas, white beans, ham and sunflower seeds to create a unique main-course dish.
Pairing: Full-bodied Riesling: 2009 Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl
Chef John Shields composed this dish from ingredients he picked up at his local supermarket. The magic is in the play of textures and flavors: The salmon skin and shallots—both potato-chip crisp— are wonderful with the tender, flaky fish and sweet pieces of melon.
Pairing: A California Viognier: 2007 Cold Heaven Santa Rita Hills or 2006 Andrew Murray Vineyards
Chef Jonathon Sawyer uses a little bit of foie gras to create a luscious sauce for clams. "It's such a simple recipe," he says. "I just put the clams, foie gras and vinegar in a pot and just let them get to know each other for a while."
Pairing: A sparkling wine: NV Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut or 2005 Soter Vineyards Beacon Hill Brut Rosé