Pairing of the Day: July 11-15, 2011

Food & Wine
Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham

Chefs Bowman Brown and Viet Pham of Salt Lake City's Forage make this creamy, tangy porridge from sweet peas and yogurt.

Pairing: Albariño from Spain's Rías Baixas region: 2009 Condes de Albarei or 2009 La Cana.

Ricotta Gnudi with Chanterelles

These tender gnudi, adapted from Nancy Silverton's Mozza Cookbook, are delicious with buttery chanterelles.

Pairing: Minerally northern Italian white: 2008 Alois Lageder Beta Delta.

Vietnamese Caprese

Chef Anthony Myint likes to play with "unexplored synergies" in food. For this noodle salad, he combines the Italian trinity of tomato, basil and mozzarella with Asian rice noodles and a version of the classic Vietnamese noodle sauce nuoc mam, made with fresh tomato juice. You could also call the dish an Asian-inflected take on spaghetti and meatballs.

Pairing: Substantial, fruity Italian rosé: 2010 Castello di Ama.

Grilled Steak with Cucumber-and-Daikon Salad

David Myers grills with bincho (hard white charcoal) and serves the steak with yuzu kosho, a condiment of yuzu (a citrus), chiles and salt.

Home cooks can use a grill pan or any kind of outdoor grill for strip steaks. The topping: lemon zest, chile, daikon and cucumber salad.

Pairing: Concentrated Portuguese red: 2007 Vale do Bomfim.

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Corn Relish

This one-skillet recipe is based on a dish Cathal Armstrong's father, Gerry, made when Armstrong was growing up in Dublin, with a big difference. "We only got fresh corn for our birthdays. Otherwise it was frozen."

Pairing: Herbal South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Raats Family Wines Original.

