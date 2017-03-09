Pairing of the Day: July 11-15, 2011

David Myers grills with bincho (hard white charcoal) and serves the steak with yuzu kosho, a condiment of yuzu (a citrus), chiles and salt.

Home cooks can use a grill pan or any kind of outdoor grill for strip steaks. The topping: lemon zest, chile, daikon and cucumber salad.

Pairing: Concentrated Portuguese red: 2007 Vale do Bomfim.

Great Steak Recipes