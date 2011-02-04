Pairing of the Day: January 31-February 4, 2011

The dill, fish sauce and scallions in this round omelet may seem like an overly bold combination of flavors, but the result is surprisingly delicious. It's also adaptable: Eat it for breakfast or as a quick, light supper.

Pairing: High-acid white like Sancerre or Albariño: 2009 Domaine de Bellecours Sancerre or 2009 Licia Albariño.

