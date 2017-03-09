Pairing of the Day: January 18-21, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 4

Kung Pao Turkey Drumsticks

Turkey legs have become a staple of music festivals. These have a sticky ginger glaze.

Pairing: Spicy Alsatian Gewürztraminer: 2007 Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés.

2 of 4

Catalan Fish Stew with Pimentón Mayonnaise

Grating plum tomatoes for Catalan fish stew makes an instant puree. Cooking the tomato puree with serrano ham and olives adds layers of flavors to the stew.

Pairing: Godello: 2009 Finca OS Cobatos Monterrei or 2009 A Coroa.

3 of 4

Rice with Duck and Apricots

George Mendes's signature dish includes poached duck breast and homemade duck confit. Buy the confit instead, and forgo the breast.

Pairing: Spicy, blackberry-rich Portuguese red: 2007 Álvaro Castro Tinto Dão.

4 of 4

White Lasagna Cupcakes

Do lasagna cupcakes sound like a great idea or just plain wrong? Either way, they're part of a savory cupcake trend—but feel free to call them mini lasagnas, too.

Pairing: Bright, rich Chardonnay: 2008 Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch.

