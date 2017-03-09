Pairing of the Day: February 7-11, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Golden Raisin Compote

Producers in France's Jura region age whites in oak barrels for years. The resulting wines have both bracing acidity and a rich texture that Brad Ball, owner of Social Restaurant + Wine Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, loves with these crispy chicken thighs.

Pairing: Sherry-like white from France's Jura region: 2007 Jacques Puffeney Cuvée Sacha Arbois Blanc.

slideshow  More Recipes for Chicken Thighs

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Shellfish in Brodetto

Mussels, scallops and clams are always eco-friendly choices. Dave Pasternack, chef at Esca and head of seafood at Eataly, both in New York City, loves to use them in this spicy, brothy dish.

Pairing: South African Chenin Blanc: 2010 Indaba.

slideshow More Sustainable Seafood Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Lao-Style Chicken Baguette Sandwiches with Watercress

This sandwich largely resembles a Vietnamese banh mi, due to its French-influenced baguette and crisp vegetables. But instead of the banh mi's cilantro and pickles, the Lao version uses peppery watercress and grated fresh carrots—and a hefty dose of fiery chile-garlic sauce.

Pairing: Crisp pilsner: Lagunitas Brewing Company Pils.

slideshow  More Tasty Sandwiches

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cabbage and Pine Nuts

If you're worried about pesticides on your produce, simplify your choices by eating more cabbage and brussels sprouts, which have very little pesticide residue (even when not organic). Nicolas Jammet of the Sweetgreen chain in Washington, DC, unites them in this fantastic fruit-and-nut-studded salad.

Pairing: Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2009 Etz.

slideshow  More Brussels Sprouts Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Roasted Rack of Veal with Root Vegetables

Frasca Food and Wine restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, is inspired by the Friuli region of Italy; co-owner and wine director Bobby Stuckey serves a number of edgy Friulian wines. This veal dish is particularly good with slightly tannic "orange" wines like Gravner's Ribolla Gialla.

Pairing: Complex, slightly tannic Ribolla Gialla: 2004 Gravner.

slideshow  More Veal Recipes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up