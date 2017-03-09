Pairing of the Day: February 7-11, 2011

If you're worried about pesticides on your produce, simplify your choices by eating more cabbage and brussels sprouts, which have very little pesticide residue (even when not organic). Nicolas Jammet of the Sweetgreen chain in Washington, DC, unites them in this fantastic fruit-and-nut-studded salad.

Pairing: Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2009 Etz.

