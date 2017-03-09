Pairing of the Day: February 7-11, 2011

Producers in France's Jura region age whites in oak barrels for years. The resulting wines have both bracing acidity and a rich texture that Brad Ball, owner of Social Restaurant + Wine Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, loves with these crispy chicken thighs.
Pairing: Sherry-like white from France's Jura region: 2007 Jacques Puffeney Cuvée Sacha Arbois Blanc.
This sandwich largely resembles a Vietnamese banh mi, due to its French-influenced baguette and crisp vegetables. But instead of the banh mi's cilantro and pickles, the Lao version uses peppery watercress and grated fresh carrots—and a hefty dose of fiery chile-garlic sauce.
Pairing: Crisp pilsner: Lagunitas Brewing Company Pils.
If you're worried about pesticides on your produce, simplify your choices by eating more cabbage and brussels sprouts, which have very little pesticide residue (even when not organic). Nicolas Jammet of the Sweetgreen chain in Washington, DC, unites them in this fantastic fruit-and-nut-studded salad.
Frasca Food and Wine restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, is inspired by the Friuli region of Italy; co-owner and wine director Bobby Stuckey serves a number of edgy Friulian wines. This veal dish is particularly good with slightly tannic "orange" wines like Gravner's Ribolla Gialla.