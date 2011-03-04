Pairing of the Day: February 28-March 4, 2011

Grilled Baby Octopus with Roasted Peppers and Potatoes

Antonio Gianola, the former wine director at Catalan in Houston, will open his own wine bar, Wild Vine, this spring, focusing on super-traditional European wines. One of his favorites is the R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva rosé from the Rioja region of Spain, aged for years in oak barrels. Even the 2000 vintage—ancient for a rosé—is still lively enough for charred octopus with silky roasted peppers. Inspired by a recipe in Wine Bar Food by Tony and Cathy Mantuano, Gianola poaches the octopus slowly before grilling it until crisp.

Pairing: Aged rosé from Spain's Rioja region: 2000 R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva.

Goan Shrimp Curry

Sanjeev Kapoor and his wife, Alyona, love beach vacations in Goa. Kapoor prepares this shrimp curry in typical Goan style, so it's tangy, spicy and vibrant.

Pairing: Vibrant, zesty Albariño: 2009 Bonny Doon Vineyard Ca' del Solo Estate.

Pappardelle with Smoked Butter and Herbs

In his gorgeous In.gredienti cookbook, Massimiliano Alajmo includes a dish called "pasta butter and smoke," made with smoked pasta and smoked butter and served with smoked hen broth. In this much-simplified version, the smoky flavor is all in the butter; it's mixed with cheese and chopped fresh herbs to make a rich sauce for silky pappardelle.

Pairing: Floral, medium-bodied Italian white: 2009 Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino.

Chickpeas in Spicy Tomato Gravy

This classic Punjabi dish, called masaledar chholay, is often served as part of a big Sunday lunch, along with raita, naan and salad.

Pairing: Concentrated, fruity Italian rosato: 2009 Di Giovanna Gerbino.

Triple-Mustard Salmon

F&W's Marcia Kiesel coats fish with Dijon mustard amped up with dry mustard, then dips the fillets into mustard seeds and wheat germ to create a crust.

Pairing: Fragrant Vermentino: 2009 Prelius.

