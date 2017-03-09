Pairing of the Day: February 22-25, 2011

In Laos, this laap (a ground meat dish) is usually made with duck and can be eaten alone or with sticky rice. The recipe here substitutes ground turkey, which is more readily available in the US and less expensive. But to make it the authentic way, use an equal amount of duck breast trimmed of fat, freeze it for 10 minutes and then finely chop by hand.

Pairing: Riesling from Australia's cool Eden Valley: 2009 Rolf Binder Highness or 2009 Elderton.

