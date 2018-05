As a dairy-free alternative to creamy dips, the recipe here calls for pureeing sweet peas with scallions, ginger and jalapeño, then seasoning the mix with yellow miso. Serve the spread with different kinds of crackers and breads or sugar snap peas and celery for dipping.

Pairing: Bright cava: NV Cristalino Brut.

More Party Dips and Spreads