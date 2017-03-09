Pairing of the Day: December 27-31, 2010

Hemant Oberoi makes kebabs with ground chicken, herbs, spices and cheese (cheddar stands in here for the Amul cheese he uses). He fries the round kebabs until crisp and golden brown and serves them on sugarcane skewers to add a little sweetness, although any kind of skewer will work.

Pairing: Fresh, bright New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Nobilo or 2009 Villa Maria Reserve.

More Fried Chicken Recipes