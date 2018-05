Quinn Hatfield stuffs pickled ginger into slits in the salmon to infuse it with flavor. To keep the sliced fish intact and the ginger in place, he cleverly skewers the fillets before cooking.

Pairing: Vibrant, herb-scented Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2009 Domäne Wachau Federspiel Terrassen.

