Pairing of the Day: August 29-September 2, 2011

Tequila-Mustard-Glazed Chicken Skewers

James Holmes, a Farmhouse Delivery CSA customer, developed the glaze for this recipe while experimenting with homemade mustards.

Pairing: Floral IPA: Ithaca Flower Power.

Citrus-Soy Squid

While the squid is tasty after 30 minutes of marinating, an extra half hour makes a big difference in the flavor. This supersimple marinade keeps for several days in the refrigerator, so it's great to make a large batch and save half for later.

Pairing: Citrusy Riesling from California's Mendocino region: 2009 Breggo.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Garlic, Chiles and Anchovies

This is one of Ethan Stowell's go-to dishes when he entertains, because he can do almost all of the work in advance. The marinade is super-flavorful, but if you don't like very spicy food, cut back on the red jalapeños.

Pairing: Deep, rich Syrah from Washington state's Columbia Valley: 2007 Waters Columbia Valley or 2009 Barnard Griffin.

Pot-Roasted Chicken with Mushrooms

Before baking, David Bouley seals chicken inside a pot using homemade bread dough, a very old French technique. Store-bought pizza dough works well, too.

Pairing: Medium-bodied, dark-berried Spanish red: 2008 Silvano Garcia Viña Honda Jumilla.

Curry Lobster Rolls

A classic beach-shack lobster roll becomes Asian-inflected when mixed with a mild curry mayonnaise; a few baked kaffir lime leaves on top add crunch.

Pairing: Aromatic, fruity German white: 2009 Schloss Mühlenhof Müller-Thurgau Trocken.

