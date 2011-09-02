Pairing of the Day: August 29-September 2, 2011

While the squid is tasty after 30 minutes of marinating, an extra half hour makes a big difference in the flavor. This supersimple marinade keeps for several days in the refrigerator, so it's great to make a large batch and save half for later.
Pairing: Citrusy Riesling from California's Mendocino region: 2009 Breggo.
This is one of Ethan Stowell's go-to dishes when he entertains, because he can do almost all of the work in advance. The marinade is super-flavorful, but if you don't like very spicy food, cut back on the red jalapeños.
Pairing: Deep, rich Syrah from Washington state's Columbia Valley: 2007 Waters Columbia Valley or 2009 Barnard Griffin.