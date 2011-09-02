Pairing of the Day: August 29-September 2, 2011

This is one of Ethan Stowell's go-to dishes when he entertains, because he can do almost all of the work in advance. The marinade is super-flavorful, but if you don't like very spicy food, cut back on the red jalapeños.

Pairing: Deep, rich Syrah from Washington state's Columbia Valley: 2007 Waters Columbia Valley or 2009 Barnard Griffin.

More Lamb Recipes