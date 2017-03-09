Pairing of the Day: August 16-20, 2010

Pastry chef Jennifer McCoy of Craft in New York City bristles when other people offer to bring dessert to parties. "What are they thinking?" she says. "That's mine!" McCoy often brings this raspberry tart, with its creamy filling and pistachio-studded crust. She packs the components separately and assembles the tart just before serving.

Pairing: Sweet, lightly fizzy Moscato d'Asti: 2009 Gianni Doglia

