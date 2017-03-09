Pairing of the Day: August 15-19, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 5 ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

Grilled Striped Bass with Indian-Spiced Tomato Salad

Chef Floyd Cardoz, an avid fisherman, will focus on seafood dishes at his upcoming downtown-Manhattan restaurant, North End Grill. A favorite is this summery grilled bass with ginger-spiced tomato salad.

Pairing: Robust rosé from Spain: 2010 Bodegas Olivares.

slideshow More Top Chef Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Classic Southern Fried Chicken

In The Help, the character Minny reveres Crisco, calling it "the most important invention in the kitchen since jarred mayonnaise." She uses Crisco to fry chicken to perfection, admiring the way the vegetable shortening "bubbles up like a song" as it cooks.

Pairing: Minerally, light rosé: 2010 Lorenza or 2010 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine.

slideshow More Fried Chicken Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters

Mario Batali's Edible Garden, at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, is named for two of his restaurants: the Otto Pizza Garden and the Babbo Beets, Garlic and Greens Garden. Cooking demonstrations feature recipes like Batali's fritters with zucchini and rocambole garlic.

Pairing: Citrusy, spritzy Spanish white: 2010 Ameztoi Txakolina.

slideshow More Delicious Fried Foods

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Wine Sauce and Mashed Yucca

"We have a stew in Peru called seco, made with beef or lamb, yellow chiles and lots of cilantro," says Schiaffino. The dish prompted him to make a wine sauce with cilantro, which he serves with beef tenderloin.

Pairing: Tempranillo from Spain's Rioja region: 2008 Baron de Ona Finca San Martín Crianza or 2007 Pinturas Crianza.

slideshow  More Beef Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile

Porchetta, a traditional Italian street food, is a moist and fatty fresh ham covered with skin that's heavily seasoned with salty garlic, rosemary, fennel and lemon. Chef James Lewis of Bettola in Birmingham, Alabama, adds some heat to his version with crushed red pepper.

Pairing: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2009 Il Conte or 2009 Quattro Mani.

slideshow  More Pork Recipes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up