Pairing of the Day: August 1-5, 2011

Anthony Myint wants to change the image of tofu as only an Asian ingredient or a health food. Most stuffed tofu contains a small morsel of filling, but he cuts out a large rectangle and fills it with sausage. Creole sausage matches the Louisiana flavors here, but any fresh sausage would be delicious.
Pairing: Fresh, apricot-scented German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Dragonstone.
"Infusing olive oil is a great way to add more herbs to your life," says Jovial King. (Herbs are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients.) In this main-course salad, Marcia Kiesel rubs the oil on duck breasts and shallots before grilling them and also uses it in a vinaigrette.