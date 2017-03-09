Pairing of the Day: August 1-5, 2011

Chicken Breasts with Anchovy-Basil Pan Sauce

Pairing: Lightly herbal Soave: 2010 Pieropan, Pieropan, Pra, Inama or Tedeschi.

Creole Stuffed Tofu

Anthony Myint wants to change the image of tofu as only an Asian ingredient or a health food. Most stuffed tofu contains a small morsel of filling, but he cuts out a large rectangle and fills it with sausage. Creole sausage matches the Louisiana flavors here, but any fresh sausage would be delicious.

Pairing: Fresh, apricot-scented German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Dragonstone.

Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade

Jay Foster of San Francisco's Farmerbrown's Little Skillet does brisk business in these fried-fish sandwiches at Outside Lands music festival.

Pairing: Zippy Pinot Grigio: 2010 Palmina.

Duck Breasts and Orzo Salad with Herb-Infused Olive Oil

"Infusing olive oil is a great way to add more herbs to your life," says Jovial King. (Herbs are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients.) In this main-course salad, Marcia Kiesel rubs the oil on duck breasts and shallots before grilling them and also uses it in a vinaigrette.

Pairing: Medium-bodied, cherry-rich Pinot Noir: Cambria Julia's Vineyard.

Creamy Oyster Stew with Fennel and Brown Bread Toasts

Instead of serving this luxurious stew with oyster crackers, Jeremy Sewall brushes brown bread with rosemary butter, toasts it until crisp and dunks a piece in each bowl.

Pairing: Zippy Vermentino from Italy: 2009 Casamatta Bianco.

