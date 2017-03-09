Pairing of the Day: August 1-5, 2011

Anthony Myint wants to change the image of tofu as only an Asian ingredient or a health food. Most stuffed tofu contains a small morsel of filling, but he cuts out a large rectangle and fills it with sausage. Creole sausage matches the Louisiana flavors here, but any fresh sausage would be delicious.

Pairing: Fresh, apricot-scented German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Dragonstone.

More Great Tofu Dishes