Pairing of the Day: April 25-29, 2011

Food & Wine
Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraîche

Winemaker Jeremy Seysses has developed a wide repertoire of dishes to use up the zucchini from his half-acre garden: ratatouille, sautéed zucchini, zucchini fritters, stuffed zucchini, zucchini cake. But this ultra-simple soup is the family favorite. "We have nothing from the garden for an eternity, then all of a sudden, we have to eat zucchini every day for two months just to keep up," he says. His soup can be served warm, or chilled for a sunny evening. ("Yes, we actually do get occasional sunny evenings in Burgundy," he reports.)

Pairing: Fresh, lightly oaky white Burgundy: 2007 Domaine Dujac Morey Saint-Denis.

Italian Sausage-and-Fontina Biscuit Sandwiches

Pairing: Fresh, slightly spicy Sangiovese: 2008 Isole e Olena Chianti Classico.

Stovetop Mac and Cheese with Cheese Crisps

Paprika adds smoky flavor to this super-creamy dish that includes Fontina, cheddar and mascarpone. Cheese crisps replace the usual bread crumbs on top.

Pairing: Berry-rich Pinot Noir: 2009 Poppy.

Roasted Halibut with Wine-Braised Fennel

Alexandra Guarnaschelli loves to serve raisin-studded braised fennel with a meaty white fish, like halibut, black bass or striped bass. Roasting the large fish fillet whole (rather than in portions) is a great way to serve a small crowd.

Pairing: Crisp, minerally Spanish Albariño: 2009 Salneval.

Provençal Grilled Lamb

Château de Campuget's Mathilde Dalle and chef Patrick Thibaud use the quintessentially Provençal combination of rosemary, thyme and garlic to flavor this lamb.

Pairing: Herb-scented Syrah blend: 2007 Château de Campuget Tradition Red.

