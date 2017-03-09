Pairing of the Day: April 18-22, 2011

The New American Grilled Cheese

The best grilled cheese is the gooiest grilled cheese, says author Laura Werlin: "After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach. Otherwise, it's just not right."

Pairing: Peppery, juicy Zinfandel: 2008 Sobon Estate Rocky Top.

Scallops with Yogurt and Fennel

Thyme from Le Domaine's gardens flavors these seared scallops with fennel.

Pairing: Citrusy Verdejo: 2009 Bodegas Naia.

Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti

This pasta is an ode to the mountains of fried zucchini Gwyneth Paltrow ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, growing up. Here, she adds the crispy zucchini slices to spaghetti that's tossed with shredded Parmesan cheese (which adds texture to the dish) and plenty of olive oil and basil.

Pairing: Fresh, zippy California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Quivira Fig Tree.

Spice-Rubbed Poussins

Ma Cuisine, in a small square in Beaune, Burgundy, is one of the world's great neighborhood restaurants. It also has a remarkable Burgundy-centric wine list; chef-owner Fabienne Escoffier's menu is, of course, wine-friendly and delicious. She coats her poussins with a mix of spices, including a pinch of curry powder, and then roasts them until they're browned and juicy. If you can't find poussins, substitute Cornish hens or 2 small chickens and adjust the cooking time.

Pairing: Light red or rich white Burgundy: 2008 Domaine de L'Arlot Côte de Nuits Villages Clos du Chapeau or 2008 Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru Blanc Clos.

© Ingalls Photography

Garlic-Crusted Roast Rack of Lamb

Kenny Rochford's favorite way to prepare a rack of lamb is to simply rub it with plenty of garlic, rosemary, olive oil and salt before roasting.

Pairing: Citrusy Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Medlock Ames or 2009 Sterling Made With Organic Grapes.

