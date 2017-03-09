Pairing of the Day: April 11-15, 2011

"I like that all of the ingredients in this dish get a chance to meet each other," says Alexandra Guarnaschelli. She roasts the carrots and shallots along with the mustard-coated pork loin; then she uses the drippings to make a sauce. "The idea is that you never throw flavor away," Guarnaschelli says. "In fact, you collect flavor. It's a good philosophy for healthy cooking."

Pairing: Fruity, zesty Chenin Blanc from France's Loire valley: 2008 Monmousseau Ammonite Vouvray.

