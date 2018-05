Location: The New York Botanical Garden's 2009 Gingerbread Adventures (Bronx, NY)

Irina Brandler, a Russian immigrant and owner of Sugar and Spice Bake Shop in Bronx, NY, headed a team of four bakers to make a gingerbread house for Baba Yaga, a witch-like character from Russian folklore who lives in the forest in a hut that stands on chicken legs. Irina's version of the house stood more than two feet tall and featured a roof covered in shredded wheat cereal and Necco Wafers®, pretzel fences and ladder, a trail formed with Boston Baked Beans candy, and Christmas trees made of frosted ice cream cones and pretzel rods. Three domes on the top of the house were all shaped out of fondant—one dome made of a Hershey's chocolate kiss melted and had to be replaced.