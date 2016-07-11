Outrageous Nachos

Crunchy, salty chips; blankets of gooey melted cheese; a collection of big-flavored toppings: These are why nachos are one of the most comforting and enduring American snacks and game-day fixtures. The basic recipe and obsession-worthy combination of textures have inspired countless variations that keep getting more adventurous. Across the nation, chefs are personalizing the versatile dish, building their nachos with venison chili or lobster meat, swapping onion rings for chips and even assembling a vegan version. Here, the nation's most innovative nachos.—Leah Bhabha

Little Goat; Chicago

Machos Nachos Stephanie Izard (F&W Best New Chef 2011) prepares inventive comfort foods at Chicago's Little Goat, using primarily local ingredients. Her Machos Nachos begin with tortilla chips made daily from fresh masa (cornmeal). A blend of domestic cheeses and refried beans loaded with Gunthorp Farms bacon blanket the chips. Finally, they are topped with barbecued Slagel Family Farm's pork, sour cream and pureed avocado. Izard's careful two-step approach guarantees no chip is left bare. littlegoatchicago.com

Gourdough's Public House; Austin

Marvin's Nachos After the success of their roving Airstream doughnut shop, Paula Samford and Ryan Palmer opened this restaurant where nearly every dish is served on a doughnut. A surprising breather: Marvin's Nachos. Named for Motown legend Marvin Gaye, the dish features house-fried Yukon Gold potato chips layered with buttermilk-battered oysters and house-made remoulade. The nachos are a big seller—especially on Wednesday evenings when they go for half price. gourdoughspub.com

Pork Slope; Brooklyn

Irish Nachos A Top Chef contestant and F&W People's Best New Chef 2013, Dale Talde riffs on dive bar classics from his hometown of Chicago at this neighborhood spot. One of the most buzzed-about appetizers fuses two of his favorite snacks—tater tots and nachos. Fried tots are coated with a triple-threat cheese sauce combining cheddar, Parmesan and American, beef-and-bean chili, diced tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. A layer of grated cheddar and a scoop of sour cream top the dish. porkslopebrooklyn.com

Max's Wine Dive; Dallas

Nacho Mama's Oysters Plump Gulf oysters are showcased in this immensely popular appetizer. It was conceived at the original Dive in Houston, and has become a classic served at all five—soon to be seven—locations. The cooks fry wonton wrappers and top individual pieces with bracing house-made habanero salsa, aioli and a cornmeal-battered oyster. A dozen one-bite nachos come in each order. maxswinedive.com

Cooper's Hawk Winery; National

Asian BBQ Pork Belly Nachos Drawing on his experience cooking Asian cuisine, culinary director Matt McMillin created the restaurants' Asian BBQ Pork Belly Nachos. He uses a traditional Shanghainese braising technique to prepare the pork belly, simmering it in sugar, soy, sherry and spices. The tortilla chips are individually layered with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar, bits of tender pork belly and a zippy ginger-Sriracha pico de gallo. Finally, a double sesame assault: sesame sour cream and whole sesame seeds. coopershawkwinery.com

Puccini & Pinetti; San Francisco

Pasta Nachos Nachos and red-sauce Italian usually have little in common; but here, the chefs merge the two. Their Pasta Nachos begin with deep-fried wonton wrappers topped with crumbled house-made fennel sausage, classic pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella, followed by a pile of diced tomatoes, red onion and serrano chiles. They're finished with shredded basil. We like to call them “nachos Italianos.” pucciniandpinetti.com

Do or Dine; Brooklyn

Dumpling Nachos Co-owner Luke Jackson describes the food at his Bedford-Stuyvesant spot as “midnight munchies with a high-end twist.” The Dumpling Nachos exemplify this ethos, marrying two popular late-night snacks. Fried vegetable gyoza are draped with smoked Gouda and chipotle cheddar cheese. Pico de gallo and scallions add freshness, and a mixture of sour cream and jalapeño masago (smelt roe) provides lush chile heat. doordinebk.com

The Fat Cat; Quincy, MA

Lobster/Crab Nachos The Fat Cat opened in 2008 with one basic version of nachos. Where once there was one, now there are four, including these inventive seafood nachos. White-corn tortillas are cut and fried daily, then slicked with Creole-spiced roast corn salsa and chunks of fresh Maine lobster and blue swimmer crab. A mix of melted cheddar and tangy Parmesan cover the nachos. The simple garnish: sliced avocado and a blob of sour cream. fatcatrestaurant.com

Chano's Drive In; Los Angeles

Nacho Fries Manager Tony Arredondo says that Chano's nacho fries exist for one simple reason: supply and demand. Chano's location near USC had the restaurant catering to hordes of hungry college students. The students pleaded for “nacho fries,” and the makeshift dish is now a staple of Chano's Top Secret Trojan Menu. Crunchy fries are loaded with refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and a choice of chicken, steak or ground beef. Brain food indeed. theoriginalchanos.com

The BrickHouse; Raleigh, NC

BrickHouse Nachos At this Raleigh sports bar, many first-timers order the BrickHouse nachos expecting a platter teeming with the usual suspects. What arrives is an enormous bowl filled with familiar toppings—but on an over-the-top base. Kitchen manager Eric Rieger devised the recipe: a mound of fries, onion rings and tortilla chips beneath a layer of seasoned beef and jalapeño-studded white American cheese sauce modeled on the classic queso dip. The dish spends just 10 seconds in a 500-degree oven, so the chips stay crisp. brickhouse-nc.com

Mesa Grill; Las Vegas

Rough Cut Tuna Nachos Chef Bobby Flay's playful takes on American cuisine have made him a household name. Here, he serves a tartare-style version of nachos. Cubes of raw tuna are marinated with a blend of citrus, capers, Dijon mustard and onions, then served with house-made blue corn and flour tortilla chips. Two zippy condiments accompany the dish: a velvety avocado crema and spicy mango-habanero hot sauce. mesagrill.com

Blossoming Lotus; Portland, OR

Live Nachos The nachos at this Portland, Oregon, restaurant are not merely vegan, they're alive, and by that, the restaurant's owners mean that all the nachos' ingredients are raw. Sunflower seeds and walnuts are soaked then pureed with tomatoes, jalapeños and onions, along with powdered flax seed. The mixture is shaped into small triangles, then dehydrated and cured twice. Avocado dressing, cashew “sour cream” and pecan “chorizo” drape the chips, as does pico de gallo and tahini-based “cheese” sauce. Must feel good to be alive. blpdx.com

Dimo's Pizza; Chicago

Steak Nachos Pizza It started as a joke; now it's a staff favorite. The pizza's base is sour cream, shredded mozzarella and juicy carne asada steak. After an initial bake, time for more toppings: pico de gallo, crushed tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. It's baked again and finally dressed with a punchy tomatillo salsa verde. dimospizza.com

The Living Room, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe; Truckee, CA

Wild Boar Nachos These Southwestern-inspired nachos are a popular après-ski meal combining hot chips, rich wild boar chili and a blend of three Mexican cheeses. After the queso fresco, Cotija and Oaxacan cheese collapse over the chips, the dish is drizzled with a hit of lime-infused crème fraîche and sprinkled with pickled Fresno chiles and chopped cilantro. ritzcarlton.com

Hankook Taqueria; Atlanta

Gogi-Nachos At his west Atlanta taqueria, Tomas Lee seasons Mexican classics with the flavors of his Korean American background. Inspired by nachos and taco salads, Lee serves his Gogi-Nachos with thin strips of seasoned bulgogi beef and a creamy Jack cheese sauce. For refreshing contrast, he piles on a romaine salad with onions and cilantro that's tossed with sesame oil and soy sauce. The nachos are finished with gochujang, the tangy Korean chile sauce. hankooktaqueria.com

Americana Restaurant; Seattle

Duck Confit Nachos Nachos couldn't be further from refined, upscale French cuisine. However, Americana's chef-owner Jeffrey Wilson has a soft spot for la cuisine Française. His Duck Confit Nachos are a nod to his training and combine shredded duck and triple cream Saint André Brie sauce. In a make-your-own twist, Wilson serves the fresh-fried chips on the side. americanaseattle.com

Bayou Bar & Grill; Memphis

Alligator Nachos After cooking under renowned New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme, Michael Cahal started re-creating Cajun classics in his hometown of Memphis. Cahal's alligator nachos are an especially delicious homage. He covers crisp tortilla chips with spicy gator chili, then heats mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on top before garnishing with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. bayoubarmemphis.com

