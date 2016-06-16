Essentials for outdoor style, from a haute tote bag to a multi-functional blanket.
NYC chef Marcus Samuelsson, who foraged as a kid in Sweden, swears by Tretorn boots. From $55; tretorn.com.
Adding cardboard dividers to this flat-bottomed basket can separate different kinds of foraged foods. From $50; chestnutsandpapaya.com.
Matt Accarrino of SPQR in San Francisco wears gloves from the hardware store to pick prickly things, but Ethel gloves are more stylish. $32; ethelgloves.com.
Scribe winemaker and forager Andrew Mariani lusts after Commune Design's cotton-linen blanket, which doubles as a sleeping bag. $1,600; communedesign.com.
Tyler Gray of Mikuni Wild Harvest in Vancouver doesn't get lost in the woods, thanks to a GPS device like the hiker-friendly Garmin 60CSx. $400; garmin.com.