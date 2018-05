Before Trois Mec, anyone who wanted to try chef Ludo Lefebvre’s food had to make a mad dash to reserve a spot at his instant-sell-out pop-ups. But he has settled down now and opened a restaurant with partners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, F&W Best New Chefs 2009 and owners of Animal and Son of a Gun. Lefebvre runs the kitchen, and fans will recognize his brilliant, out-there flavor combinations, like caramelized carrots roasted in barbecue sauce and served with avocado and peppery watercress. troismec.com.