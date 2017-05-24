Oaked Wines

These smoky pairings include grilled skirt steak with a fregola-orange salad and an aged Cabernet.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Balsamic and Rosemary-Marinated Florentine Steak

Pairing: 2005 Losi Millennium Chianti Classico Riserva

Dusty herbs and dried berry aromas introduce Querciavalle's great Classico. Oak barrel aging imparts a brawny quality, which is expertly balanced by the purity of the fruit flavors.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono

Pairing: 2007 Boutari Kallisti Reserve

Nutty and honey-scented, this white is from one of Greece's big producers (Boutari owns six wineries throughout the country). The wine spends seven months in French barrels, proving Assyrtiko can improve with oak aging.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad

Pairing: 2005 Heitz Cellar Bella Oaks Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Heitz Cellar's Bella Oaks Cabernet is aged for more than three years in oak before it is bottled, resulting in a big, intense wine with firm tannins and rich, concentrated fruit.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Grilled Maple-Brined Pork Chops

Pairing: 2008 Guillot-Broux Sélection Mâcon Villages

Here's a refreshing, organic wine that's a great value. Six months in oak barrels contribute some weight, while leaving the stone-fruit and citrus flavors fresh and inviting.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Grilled Lamb Shwarma

Pairing: 2007 Obsidian Ridge Half Mile

The unusual spice notes of Hungarian oak and a bright floral lift from a high percentage of Petit Verdot make this Cabernet blend extremely compelling.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Grilled Sardines with Eggplant Puree and Tarragon Dressing

Pairing: 2008 Livon Braide Grande Pinot Grigio

Livon gives this Pinot Grigio some oak treatment (30 percent of it is fermented and aged in French barrels), which imparts well-integrated toast, vanilla and spice notes to flavors of bright grapefruit and apple.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

Pairing: 2009 Chateau St. Jean Sonoma County Chardonnay

Winemaker Margo Van Staaveren's basic Chardonnay has been a go-to value white for many years now, and the '09 will only sustain the wine's reputation. Silky, with an alluring touch of sweet oak, it's classic California Chardonnay.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

Pairing: 2008 Monje Tradicional

Felipe Monje's family has been making wine on Tenerife since the 1750s. This smoky red blend of obscure local varieties is aged in large, old American oak barrels.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Sausage-and-Pepper Heros

Pairing: 2008 Cline Cool Climate Syrah

The area's chilly winds push this Syrah toward a taut, peppery style. Aging in a small percentage of new French oak barrels adds complexity.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up