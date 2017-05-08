New Zealand Pinot Noir

These pairings include grilled squid and torpedo onions with sorrel and an elegant New Zealand red.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Fresh Fettuccine with Chicken–Liver Sauce

Pairing: 2009 Nautilus Pinot Noir

A blend made from vineyard sites around Marlborough, this has mineral notes and a firm, peppery red-fruit profile.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza

Pairing: 2009 Felton Road Pinot Noir

A benchmark bottling that overflows with juicy, concentrated berry flavors and mineral notes.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Grilled Quail with Goji Berries and Pine Nuts

Pairing: 2008 Palliser Estate Pinot Noir

This well-made Pinot Noir features Martinborough’s signature stony minerality along with spicy red fruit.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Green-Lentil Curry

Pairing: 2009 Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir

From vineyards in the Wairau and Awatere valleys, this displays lively berry, savory herb and cedar notes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Tea–Smoked Roast Chickens

Pairing: 2009 Spy Valley Pinot Noir

This delicious blend of grapes from two Marlborough sites showcases bright cherry, tea and stone flavors.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel

Pairing: 2009 Boulder Bank Pinot Noir

Aromatic herbal notes brighten the fruit of this elegant New Zealand red.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Mushroom Barley Soup with Mini Meatballs

Pairing: 2009 Craggy Range Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir

Solid tannins and green tea nuances balance this red’s supple berry flavors.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Garlic–Rubbed Pork Shoulder with Spring Vegetables

Pairing: 2008 Pegasus Bay Pinot Noir

An outstanding example of New Zealand Pinot, with fragrant crushed-violet and raspberry notes and silky finesse.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces

Pairing: 2009 Spy Valley Pinot Noir

This delicious blend of grapes from two Marlborough sites showcases bright cherry, tea and stone flavors.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up