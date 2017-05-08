New Zealand Pinot Noir

These pairings include grilled squid and torpedo onions with sorrel and an elegant New Zealand red.
Pairing: 2009 Nautilus Pinot Noir
A blend made from vineyard sites around Marlborough, this has mineral notes and a firm, peppery red-fruit profile.
Pairing: 2009 Felton Road Pinot Noir
A benchmark bottling that overflows with juicy, concentrated berry flavors and mineral notes.
Pairing: 2008 Palliser Estate Pinot Noir
This well-made Pinot Noir features Martinborough’s signature stony minerality along with spicy red fruit.
Pairing: 2009 Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir
From vineyards in the Wairau and Awatere valleys, this displays lively berry, savory herb and cedar notes.
Pairing: 2009 Spy Valley Pinot Noir
This delicious blend of grapes from two Marlborough sites showcases bright cherry, tea and stone flavors.
Pairing: 2009 Boulder Bank Pinot Noir
Aromatic herbal notes brighten the fruit of this elegant New Zealand red.
Pairing: 2009 Craggy Range Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir
Solid tannins and green tea nuances balance this red’s supple berry flavors.
Pairing: 2008 Pegasus Bay Pinot Noir
An outstanding example of New Zealand Pinot, with fragrant crushed-violet and raspberry notes and silky finesse.