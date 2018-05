“The most beautiful surprise I had in New York was at My Pie. No one in New York has been able to succeed at Roman-style pizza by the slice until the two Turkish owners opened My Pie. The pizza is crispy on the bottom and the crust is fragrant. The ingredients are fantastic and organic. They choose a more expensive path so their customers eat well. It’s amazing. If you want to try a slice of Rome, go to My Pie. Even the way they sell the pizza in large pans and lay the toppings reminds me of Rome.” facebook.com/MyPiePizzeriaRomana