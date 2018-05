For their unconventional tartare, Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone quickly sear beef before finely chopping it. As an homage to Delmonico’s, they use the Delmonico steak cut—the eye of the rib eye. “If you get a good steak at a place like Delmonico’s, chances are you’re having béarnaise with it,” says Torrisi. “And if you get tartare, it should have an egg yolk in there. We mixed up those two ideas.”