Whether you consider it a gimmick or a stroke of genius, the Pumpple is truly an impressive creation: a double-layer cake with pies baked right inside. How does that break down? A pumpkin pie encased in a chocolate cake on the bottom, an apple pie within a vanilla cake on top, and vanilla buttercream to bind it all together. It’s sold by the slice from September through March; whole Pumpples are available year-round, with 72 hours’ notice. (Each one is an endeavor; you can’t just conjure up a Pumpple overnight.) www.flyingmonkeyphilly.com