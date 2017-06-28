New State Fair Foods We're Excited (and a Little Scared) to Try

Advertisement
Grab the tums and put on your most forgiving pair of stretchy pants — it's State Fair season! Along with the live animal births, butter sculptures and slightly suspicious mechanical rides, the food-on-a-stick scene continues to break new boundaries. From crispy pig's tail to pretzel-crusted cheese curds, here are new fair foods that we'll be first in line for. — Julia Heffelfinger