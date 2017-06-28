New State Fair Foods We're Excited (and a Little Scared) to Try

This seemingly simple fair food is much more impressive than it sounds. You can go for Mexican-style (corn niblets, pork chorizo, butter, mayo, coyote cheese (?) and lime with "spicy magic dust" (??) or eat like the locals do and try The Iowan (corn niblets, cheddar cheese, pork sausage, mayo, butter, lime, and "spicy magic dust"). Either way, if it has corn in it, we're there. Aug. 13th – 23rd, iowastatefair.org