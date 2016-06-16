The New Food Multiplexes

People who love indie restaurants and artisanal food have a new place to find kindred spirits: the restaurant-and-retail complexes that are opening up all around the country. Offering the convenience of a mall (without the big-box stores and Applebee's), these all-in-one destinations are like the modern incarnation of a European market square. The fact that star chefs are signing on to establish outposts helps explain why this huge trend is only going to get bigger.—Gina Hamadey, M. Elizabeth Sheldon

Gotham West Market, New York City

This food center (and bicycle shop) in an apartment tower has outposts from tapas star Seamus Mullen and ramen guru Ivan Orkin. gothamwestmarket.com

The Barlow, Sebastopol, CA

More than 30 local vendors, including nine wineries, operate out of this 13-acre complex in a former apple-packing plant. thebarlow.net

Pearl, San Antonio

At this Culinary Institute of America campus, great restaurants and stores fill a 22-acre former brewery and its grounds. atpearl.com

SHED, Healdsburg, CA

This two-story café and marketplace is all about artisanship. A highlight: a fermentation bar with wine and kombucha. healdsburgshed.com

Proxy, San Francisco

Brown-sugar ice cream, yoga pants, bratwurst and more are on offer in reimagined steel-gray shipping containers. proxysf.net

The London Plane, Seattle

F&W Best New Chef 2007 Matthew Dillon has turned a former bank into a café and shopping hub for all things food-related. thelondonplaneseattle.com

Grand Central Market, Los Angeles

A dozen new vendors (like G&B Coffee) are revitalizing Downtown's vast old Latin-centric market. grandcentralmarket.com

Bridge Club and Death & Taxes, Raleigh, NC

Chef Ashley Christensen expands her empire with a bar, restaurant and event space, all filling a three-story building. ac-restaurants.com

