The New Food Multiplexes

People who love indie restaurants and artisanal food have a new place to find kindred spirits: the restaurant-and-retail complexes that are opening up all around the country. Offering the convenience of a mall (without the big-box stores and Applebee's), these all-in-one destinations are like the modern incarnation of a European market square. The fact that star chefs are signing on to establish outposts helps explain why this huge trend is only going to get bigger.—Gina Hamadey, M. Elizabeth Sheldon