Neo-Natural Wood Style

The latest in innovative wood design, from washable-vinyl placemats to decorative bowls crafted from hand-collected driftwood.
These wood designs look sun-bleached, worn smooth and otherwise weathered—even if they're brand-new.
Left: The walls in the Outerlands café in San Francisco are made of wood salvaged from old fences around the Bay Area. outerlandssf.com.
Digitally printed, washable-vinyl placemats in Chilewich's Faux Bois series come in three patterns: birch, walnut and driftwood. $12; chilewich.com.
Designer Tom Scheerer integrates natural materials into his renovations: The custom cabinets in this kitchen are made of pickled cypress. tomscheerer.com.
Wedgwood's Nature's Canvas serving platter resembles a slice of weathered wood, but it's microwave-safe stoneware. $95; macys.com.
Decorative Williams-Sonoma bowls are created from pieces of smooth, hand-collected driftwood, so each one has a unique shape and pattern. From $88; wshome.com.