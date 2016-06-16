Nathan Myhrvold's Modernist Photography

For The "Photography of Modernist Cuisine" (The Cooking Lab), Modernist Cuisine founder Nathan Myhrvold takes a more abstract approach to the subject he first chronicled in 2012’s "Modernist Cuisine at Home." “Beauty here trumps instruction,” says Myhrvold. “Except at the start of each chapter, no text or annotation distracts from the photographs in the central five chapters.” Myhrvold, who made his fortune as Microsoft’s chief technology officer, has since become a dedicated polymath: winning barbecue championships, making important archeological discoveries, and now dramatically deconstructing and photographing some of his favorite ingredients. Here, he shares some of his most arresting images, culled from his library of more than 200,000. —Jackie Cooperman