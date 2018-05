It took fourth-generation Italian winemaker Dario Sattui 15 years to construct his replica of a 12th century Tuscan castle, inspired by the medieval architecture of northern Italy. Beyond the high stone walls, drawbridge and moat, Satturi's vineyards are planted with Cabernet, Merlot, Primitivo and Sangiovese grapes. The wines are served in subterranean tasting areas beneath the castle. In the main tasting room, the Roman cross-vault ceiling and floors are made with centuries-old bricks from Austria's Habsberg Dynasty; all fixtures from the lighting to the Italian oak doors are hand-hewn or hand-forged. www.castellodiamorosa.com