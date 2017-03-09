Napa Casual Gifts

Functional and playful gift ideas, from a wood plate made from maple to reusable
bags lined with vintage fabric.
A center seam on this cotton canvas bag creates two pockets, so bottles don't clink.
$15; herobags.com.
Inspired by Ad Hoc at Home
In his new family-style cookbook, superstar Napa chef Thomas Keller shares homey recipes from his casual Ad Hoc, like chicken potpie. $50.
A great hostess gift, these beautiful horn spreaders add elegance to the breakfast table.
$12; simonpearce.com.
All-Clad's latest has an attachment that slides inside the bird to hold it above the pan, so it browns evenly.
$180; williams-sonoma.com.
This wood plate, made from maple, is a fun way to serve charcuterie.
$25; jkadams.com.
Country Life Naturals lines vintage fabric with waterproof nylon.
$32 for 4; etsy.com.