To make this healthy soup especially tasty, Naomi Pomeroy cooks the carrots with Madras curry powder, ginger and garlic. Before serving, she adds a little bit of Tabasco sauce and a drizzle of tarragon-infused oil.
Naomi Pomeroy, an F&W Best New Chef 2009, regards eco-activist Alice Waters as "the center of the vegetable-driven universe." Pomeroy serves her version of the salsa verde in Waters's 1996 book Chez Panisse Vegetables, adding toasted hazelnuts and doubling the herbs. The salsa is a vibrant addition to simple grilled hanger steak.
Naomi Pomeroy likes cooking with dried fruit because it’s easy to keep on hand. “Fresh fruit goes bad so quickly,” she says. She poaches dried, local plums, then mixes them with a brown sugar caramel to make a topping for individual olive-oil cakes. Instead of prunes, try peach slices or apple chunks.
Naomi Pomeroy’s roast beef browns beautifully because she adds sugar to the mustard-seed crust, which helps the meat caramelize. The salsa, made with roasted tomatoes, is a great, healthy sauce, though you can serve the beef with a drizzle of balsamic instead.
Beets are a no-brainer for healthy meals since they taste great even when they’re simply roasted with a little oil. Naomi Pomeroy goes beyond that, topping red and golden beet slices with a lively mixed-herb dressing, pistachios and celery leaves.
The bright flavors of tomato, orange juice and smoked paprika make this soup perfect for summer, as does its versatility: It's delicious chilled or hot. Naomi Pomeroy serves the soup with a side of maple-candied bacon, which she prepares by sprinkling bacon slices with maple sugar and baking them until crisp.