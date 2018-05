You can go to Something Natural for sandwiches, and they’re excellent: piled with quality cold cuts, fresh produce and ample swipes of mayo, all on house-baked bread (best bet: the yeasty white Portuguese). But it’s the chocolate chip cookies that are unforgettable. With crisp edges and a deep bronze hue, they’re so buttery and chocolate-laden they soften and melt in the sun, taking on that just-baked pliancy even when hours old. One is enough to share, but it’s certainly hard to. (Note: Unless you’re just buying a cookie, call your order in ahead to get a jump on the summer crowds.)