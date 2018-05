Thomas Keller is a huge fan of spontaneous salads and invariably tops them with this creamy vinaigrette. It's inspired by his time at La Rive Restaurant in Catskill, New York; he's been making some version of it for more than 30 years. The salad itself changes constantly, based on what's in the French Laundry garden or at the market; make it with the best fresh vegetables you can get. If you don't want to eat raw egg, the dressing is easily made without the yolk.