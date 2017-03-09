Mrs. B's Beautiful Cakes

Some of the most beautiful cakes in the world don’t come from a Parisian patisserie, but from a bakeshop in Hong Kong run by former Chanel executive Bonnae Gokson. Luxury in all spheres inspires most of the desserts at Ms B’s Cakery, from a swirled chocolate ganache cake that resembles fine marble to a confection covered in sugar flowers designed in homage to a Dior couture dress. Here, a selection of our favorites. 39 Gough St.; msbscakery.hk.

Beauty

Chiffon cake with fresh cream.

Chocolate Nuts 'n Nuggets

Chocolate cake with pistachios, almonds and hazelnuts.

Coffee Crumble Cheesecake

Ebony and Ivory

Black sesame and white coconut butter cake.

Happy Teddy

Jezebel

Chiffon cream cake with pear and sweet almond mousse.

Madame Butterfly

Beetroot, pistachio and chocolate chiffon layer cake with apricot compote and a hand-painted sugar butterfly.

Marble Cake

Swirled chocolate ganache cake.

Million-Dollar Truffle Cake

Chocolate truffle cake with toffee-covered nuts wrapped in 24-carat gold.

Ruby

Red velvet and vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry and pomegranate.

