Movie Night Snacks

From spicy popcorn balls to bite-sized brownies, here are perfect snacks for a cozy movie night.
Savory snack mixes are typically flavored with soy sauce, Worcestershire and butter. Grace Parisi prepares her crunchy mix with a little maple syrup for sweetness and Thai curry paste for heat.
Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori (seaweed flavored with sesame oil and salt), miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable, Asian-inspired riff on Chex Mix.
These addictive homemade chips are easy to make.
Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails.
A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.