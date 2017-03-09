Most Fattening Thanksgiving Dishes

Heavy: Sweet Potato Cupcake

Heavenly: Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel

These pan-roasted sweet potatoes have a hint of sweetness (naturally, from the sweet potatoes, plus from a dusting of brown sugar), but call for exponentially less sugar than the sweet potato cupcake with marshmallow frosting and candied pecans.

Photo © Jill Martin

